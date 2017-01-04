A Summerside, P.E.I., man has been sentenced to 42 months in prison for producing methamphetamine, in what is believed to be the first sentencing involving meth production on P.E.I.

Thomas Dale Matthew, 35, was sentenced in Summerside provincial court Tuesday.

Matthew was charged in January after police seized about 1,000 methamphetamine pills from Matthew's home.

Police said some of the pills were hidden in a diaper.

Matthew had pleaded guilty at a prior court appearance to production of methamphetamine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police also seized supplies used to make meth from Matthew's home in January.

A charge of possession of materials to produce a controlled substance against Matthew was stayed, and the charges against the woman who was arrested with Matthew in January were dropped.

Methamphetamine use on P.E.I. appears to be increasing, say police. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Production to support addiction

Court heard Matthew was addicted to meth and was producing the drug and selling it to support his addiction.

Police have said the use of meth appears to be increasing on P.E.I.

In Summerside court on Tuesday, the judge ordered Matthew to provide a DNA sample for the national databank.

Matthew was also ordered to pay a $200 victim surcharge fine.