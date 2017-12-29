RCMP responding to a report of an accident near Charlottetown on Christmas Eve say they ended up making a major drug seizure.

A vehicle left the road on Route 1 near Riverdale at roughly 6 p.m. on Sunday, striking several trees and ending up in a ditch. The driver had abandoned the vehicle when police arrived.

With the help of trained dogs, police were able to find a 26-year-old man within an hour.

'It is a substantial seizure'

RCMP Acting Cpl. Scott Mintie said the man was carrying methamphetamine pills and there were more in the vehicle. In total there were about 2,000 pills, police allege.

The man was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and has been remanded into custody until a court appearance in early January.

Police say they seized about 2,000 pills. (RCMP)

Mintie has been involved in drug units on P.E.I. since 2010 and said in his seven years on the Island he's seen an increase in methamphetamine use and that it's concerning.

"That is a large amount of pills … it is a substantial seizure," Mintie said in an interview.

"It's becoming a problem on Prince Edward Island, these methamphetamine pills, you don't know what the process is to make these pills, you don't know the dangers in the toxins within them."