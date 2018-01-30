Over 11,000 meth pills on route to P.E.I. from New Brunswick have been seized following an investigation by RCMP.

Officers from the Federal Investigation Unit based in Charlottetown together with the Edmundston, N.B., police department stopped and searched a vehicle in New Brunswick on Jan. 24, according to an RCMP news release.

During the search, officers located and seized over 11,000 pills and a small bag of cocaine that RCMP believe were to be sold in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

During the search, officers located and seized over 11,000 pills and a small bag of cocaine. (RCMP)

The small rectangular pills were stamped with the words "ICE" and "STAR" — similar to the pills seized in a drug bust near Charlottetown on Christmas Eve.

"It's a large seizure, particularly for Atlantic Canada," says RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie. "It's great to get that much of this drug off our streets."

RCMP say two men from Quebec, aged 27 and 49, as well as a 25-year-old man from New Brunswick were arrested and face drug-related charges.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP say further arrests and charges are possible.