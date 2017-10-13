Health PEI is adding additional mental health walk-in clinics on weekends, which it says will help Islanders get the services they need despite an ongoing shortage of psychiatrists in the province.

The clinics are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the McGill Centre in Charlottetown (55 McGill Avenue).

The province is also adding a Friday mental health clinic from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McGill Centre starting Oct. 20.

Islanders who attend the clinics will be able to see a registered community mental health therapist for up to an hour. No appointment or referral is needed.

The new clinics are in addition to clinics already in place in Charlottetown, and in Prince County communities.

Efforts to recruit psychiatrists continue

"As previously acknowledged, the number of available psychiatrists supporting mental health care at the QEH is reduced over the next month due to leaves, retirements and resignations," Health PEI said in a news release.

"With a reduced psychiatry service, it is important that their specialized expertise be focused on supporting individuals who are most ill."

The release said Health PEI continues to focus on efforts to recruit more psychiatrists, and that "a number" of psychiatry residents and locums will begin working on the Island in the coming months.