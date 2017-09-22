Mental health walk-in clinics have been added in Charlottetown, Lennox Island and Prince County Hospital to provide greater mental health services for Islanders.

The new Charlottetown walk-in clinic aims to help Islanders dealing with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

It's located at Richmond Centre and will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment or referral is needed.

Prince County clinics added

In addition to existing clinics at Westisle Composite High School and the O'Leary Health Centre, Lennox Island Health Centre will now provide mental health services on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Another day was added at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

Walk-in clinics will now run Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in addition to Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those visiting the walk-in clinics can see a registered community mental health therapist for up to one hour.

At the end of the session, the individual will receive a brief written summary of what was discussed and suggestions or recommendations, including referrals to services offered by Community Mental Health.

More information about mental health services, including clinic schedules, is available online or by contacting a local community mental health office.