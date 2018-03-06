Mental health services in P.E.I. have been said to be in crisis by some — while those within the system say that hard work has made for ongoing major improvements.

What do you think? Is what's available now meeting the need on the Island?

CBC P.E.I.'s Peace of Mind project has presented stories looking at what services are offered on the Island, and whether people are able to access the care they need, when they need it. Now, we're putting the question to you — at a public event hosted by Louise Martin.

Panellists will include:

Dr. Heather Keizer , chief of mental health and addictions.

, chief of mental health and addictions. Sarah Stewart Clark, founder of #HowManyWade.

More panellists will be announced as they are confirmed.

Have your say, your way

The forum will be held Wed. March 14 at 7 p.m. at The Guild in Charlottetown.

Audience members will be invited to express their opinions or ask questions of the panellists.

The event is free, however your seat must be reserved online or by calling 902-629-6491 due to limited space. The venue is wheelchair accessible.

CBC P.E.I. will also be streaming the event live on our Facebook page, where viewers from around the province will be able to weigh in.