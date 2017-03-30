P.E.I.'s disability support program has been expanded to include help for mental health problems.

The government wants to help all Islanders reach their full potential, says Family and Human Services Minister Tina Mundy. (CBC)

The expanded program will provide a single entry point for assistance for Islanders with disabilities, both physical and mental. Eligibility will be based on functional needs rather than a diagnosis, and Islanders who receive more than one service will have a single case worker once they are assessed.

"Government is committed to helping Islanders living with disabilities reach their full potential and to be active members of our Island communities," said Family and Human Services Minster Tina Mundy in a news release.

A functional assessment will determine how an individual's disability impacts their daily life. Supports provided could include assistive devices, respite care, and employment support.