Three new walk-in clinics have opened on P.E.I. to help Prince County residents access mental health services.

No fees or appointment needed

"These new clinics offer immediate mental health supports for Islanders, with no fees and no appointment requirements," said Health and Wellness Minister Robert Henderson in a news release.

"They provide an opportunity to talk with a professional when they're in crisis, when help is needed right away."

The clinics at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside and at the O'Leary Health Centre will offer support to residents of all ages while the clinic at Westisle High School is intended to help West Prince residents 16 years and older.

Anxiety, depression

The walk-in clinics will offer support for Islanders dealing with anxiety, depression and more complex and high-risk issues.

The province says residents have access to a registered mental health therapist for 45 to 60 minutes.

The Summerside clinic is open Monday's from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the O'Leary clinic is open Wednesday's from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Westisle High School clinic is open Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information on mental health services on P.E.I. can be found on the province's website.