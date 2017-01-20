An increased $150,000 in funding from the P.E.I. government and Bell's Let's Talk campaign will help 150 additional families on the Island, according to the province.

The money — $75,000 from the province, and $75,000 from Bell — will go towards the Strongest Families Institute.

The Institute offers online and telehealth services with no wait times, allowing families to receive support without travel, or a change to their normal routines.

'Timely and efficient'

More than 130 Island families with children and youth ages three to 17 who experienced behaviour, anxiety, and/or nighttime bedwetting problems received support last year.

That number will increase to 280 with the increase in funding.

P.E.I. Health and Wellness Minister Robert Henderson lauded the Strongest Families program for its flexibility in offering support. (CBC)

"With a 90 per cent success rate, Strongest Families is customized to each family's needs and provides timely and efficient treatment that helps our young people and their caregivers," P.E.I. Health and Wellness Minister Robert Henderson said in a news release.

In P.E.I., families can be referred to the Strongest Families program through their primary care provider or community mental health services by calling 1-866-833-5443.

The partnership is part of a larger effort between Bell Let's Talk and the four Atlantic Provinces which will bring a $2 million total investment in child and youth mental health services.

Let's Talk

Bell will donate 5 cents toward mental health initiatives in Canada for every text and call, as well as selected social media activities during the seventh annual Bell Let's Talk Day, Wednesday, Jan. 25.