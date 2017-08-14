P.E.I.'s How Many Wade campaign has told its 100 stories of 100 families in 100 days, but it is settling in for a years-long fight to improve mental health services.

Monday marks the 100th day of the campaign. Its organizers have now set up a committee to develop a long-term vision for mental health services. It will include a series of online surveys to get more feedback on the system and what could possibly be done to improve it.

"A lot of the challenges with investments in the mental health care system is that changes that you implement this year may not show their benefits, you know until 10 years from now," said Sarah Stewart-Clark.

"Those are challenging decisions for politicians to make, that they're going to invest money now to benefit a government ten years from now. But really, that's what P.E.I. needs."

There is an event being planned to honour the 100 families who shared their stories as part of the campaign.

Stewart-Clark said she considers the How Many Wade campaign to be an overall success, because it drew attention to the topic of mental health.