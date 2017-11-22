The P.E.I. government has selected the firm that will help plan the province's new Mental Health and Addictions Campus.

CannonDesign Ltd., an international planning and design firm, will begin the year-long master programming and planning for the campus that will replace Hillsborough Hospital in Charlottetown, according to a news release from Health PEI.

The firm was awarded the contract from among three proposals received by Health PEI.

The proposals were evaluated by a five-member group representing Health PEI, Mental Health and Addictions, as well as Transportation, Infrastructure & Energy, the release said.

The province is investing approximately $500,000 over the next two fiscal years for the work through Health PEI's capital budget. In addition — as part of its 2018-19 capital budget released last week — government set aside $55 million over the next five years for initial infrastructure development.