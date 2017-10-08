What's in a name? A lot of charity fundraising power, it seems.

A P.E.I. group called Guys Who Give a $hit is less than two years old, but keeps attracting new members who want to give their money to non-profit groups in need on the Island.

"We wanted to come up with something that brings people's guards down right away," said Jason Mosher, who started the group in January 2016 with a few friends.

"It sets the tone of the meeting whenever we announce the name of the group," he added. "Everyone that comes in and starts their pitch off, they get a little giggle out of it."

Guys Who Give a $hit now has 52 members. Mosher estimates it has given away more than $25,000 so far.

Something borrowed

The men borrowed the fundraising model from a similar group called 100 Women Who Care of P.E.I.

In fact the women's group, including founder Aileen Matters, helped the men get started.

"It's great, I encouraged it," Matters said. "I couple of times I put the challenge out there for the guys."

Jason Mosher explains how the successful charity will be chosen at a recent meeting of the fundraising group. (Guys Who Give a $hit/Facebook)

The men each donate $100 four times a year. At quarterly meetings, they invite three local charities who have been nominated by members to make their best pitch for funding, then vote for one to receive the evening's pool. The money is donated on the spot.

It's fast, easy, and fun for all involved, Mosher said.

"We feel the pressure, individually, of trying to fundraise," Mosher said, so having a group like this makes it easier. "We looked for a different way to make an impact without having so much personal pressure."

Time is also a concern for many who wish to be philanthropic, Mosher notes — and organizing even small fundraisers can be a lot of work, taking time away from family and friends.

'Much more relaxed'

While the fundraising is similar to the P.E.I. women's model, Mosher said the men's group is "much more relaxed."

"Just a bunch of guys getting together for a beer and nominating local, small charities," he said. "Pressure free, and it's a wonderful organization of guys."

At the quarterly meetings, the members receive ballots to vote on the charity of their choice. (Guys Who Give a $hit/Facebook)

The biggest compliment the men's group has received, Mosher said, is that charities don't feel the pressure they do in front of the women.

"Cause it's a large group of ladies — they've done fantastic and made a massive impact — but they're timed, they're pulled off the podium if they go over time. We're a little bit more loosey goosey," he said. "It's very relaxed, very laid back."

Not a large financial strain

Mosher, who owns Naturally Fit, said the group has allowed the men to make new friends and also expand their networks of business contacts.

"I love helping people," Mosher said. "It's in me, it's what I've done my whole life. This is a great avenue to do it and not be a large financial strain on any of us."

'The exposure is wonderful for all the organizations involved,' says Guys Who Give a $hit founder Jason Mosher. (Guys Who Give a $hit/Facebook)

Donors can opt out of meetings if they can't afford it. The $400 they give annually is tax-deductible because the charities are registered.

Donors will often also make donations to the organizations that don't "win" the evening's pot, Mosher noted.

'Exposure is wonderful'

"The exposure is wonderful for all the organizations involved, and the satisfaction and gratification of helping the community is what all the guys are in there for."

Guys Who Give a $hit may be expanding — Mosher said he has friends in New Hampshire and Victoria, B.C., interested in starting chapters.

Mosher believes the name of the group makes it stand out and helps attract new members. The group is on Facebook, and Mosher predicts it'll have more than 100 members next year.