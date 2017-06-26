The use of medical marijuana by workers will be one of the topics of discussion at Monday's Workers Compensation Board of P.E.I. annual public meeting.

The board will present research on emerging trends, and also discuss broadening of coverage for workers with psychological conditions.

Board CEO Luanne Gallant said everyone is welcome to attend, and there will be opportunities for members of the public to ask questions.

The meeting will also include a financial review and highlights of the organization's performance over the last year.

Monday`s meeting will take place at Holland College at 10 a.m.