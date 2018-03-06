Some members of the cannabis industry on P.E.I. are concerned with the federal government's plan to charge an excise tax on medical marijuana.
The proposal to charge $1 per gram on products sold in Canada was released in the federal budget last week.
'I think it's unfortunate because if you buy any other prescription drug on Prince Edward Island … you're not paying HST on it and you're not paying an excise tax on it, either.' — Edwin Jewell
It includes an exemption for cannabis that contains lower than 0.3 per cent THC, the psychoactive compound in the drug.
Tommy Biggar, a co-owner at Island ReLeaf Glass in Summerside, and a medical marijuana user himself, says the plan is disappointing.
"The thing that bothers me is, nobody else's medication is taxed. So medical patients are going to be taxed the same as recreational [users]."
He uses strains of marijuana low in THC so he won't face the excise tax, but he said most medical cannabis contains more than 0.3 per cent THC.
Edwin Jewell, president of Canada's Island Garden — the province's only licensed grower — agrees with Biggar.
"I think it's unfortunate because if you buy any other prescription drug on Prince Edward Island … you're not paying HST on it and you're not paying an excise tax on it either," he said.
"I think it's unfortunate for Islanders and Canadians as a whole that they'll be well-taxed on any cannabis they buy for sure."
-
MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Why are — or aren't — you living on P.E.I.? Readers weigh in
-
MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Island man sentenced to 90 days in jail for uttering threats
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.