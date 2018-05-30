'I'm all in': Summerside mayor takes Stanley Cup bet

A bet between mayors was agreed to Wednesday morning, over which team — and more importantly which coach — comes out victorious in the Stanley Cup final.

Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz hails from Dauphin, Man., and as Islanders know, Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant is from Summerside.

A first-year team with a whole team of players that the teams they existed on decided they were expendable … left unprotected. To take a team like that and take them to the Stanley Cup final and having the coach a native son, yeah, I'm in, I'm all in. - Summerside Mayor Bill Martin

Summerside Mayor Bill Martin said the mayor of Dauphin, Allen Dowhan, left a message with his office Wednesday morning, and when he returned the call the bet was decided.

"If Vegas wins the series, they fly me to Manitoba, they treat me to some Ukrainian fare out there, which would include perogies no doubt, and they present me with a Vegas sweater," Martin said.

"If Washington wins, we fly him to Prince Edward Island, we treat him to seafood, which we're famous for, and present him with a Washington sweater."

Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz, centre, is from Dauphin, Man. (Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press)

'I'm all in'

Martin said he will bring the proposal to council to see if Summerside will foot the bill in the event of a Vegas loss, but if council isn't on board, he said he will cover the cost of the bet.

He also said he is excited at the prospect of a Golden Knights victory and will be doing research on Dauphin because he expects to be on the winning side of the bet.

Gerard Gallant has the city of Summerside behind him. (Las Vegas Golden Knights/Twitter)

"We're really into this as you know — drive around town," he said.

"When you stop and think about the implications of an expansion team, a first-year team with a whole team of players that the teams they existed on decided they were expendable … left unprotected. To take a team like that and take them to the Stanley Cup final and having the coach a native son, yeah, I'm in, I'm all in."

