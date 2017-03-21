Music PEI announced the lineup for this year's May Run Festival Tuesday at Holland College.

Concerts in Charlottetown, Summerside and Georgetown will feature some of the Island's top musical talents.

Paper Lions, Ten Strings and a Goat Skin and Dylan Menzie are just a few of the acts that will be performing.

'Unique sound'

With a long list of performers and a wide range of genres, Islanders will have their pick of performances to attend.

Chris Dalziel, lead vocalist for The Royal North couldn't pick any one artist he was most excited to see at the festival. His band has two shows at this year's festival.

Rob Oakie, executive director of Music P.E.I., said the festival is a great way for artists to showcase their talents for industry professionals. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

"Every Island artist has their own unique sound and show that they bring each night," he said.

"Whether its acoustic or full band."

Canadian Song Conference

The Bell Aliant Canadian Song Conference also takes place during the same week.

"The conference, it`s an educational conference, professional development," said Rob Oakie, executive director at Music PEI.

The Royal North will be playing two shows at this year's festival. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

"It offers the artists a chance to connect with industry professionals, and some very successful industry professionals from around the world."

The festival runs from May 10-14 and tickets are available at the venues and online.