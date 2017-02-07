Matthew Brian Misener has been sentenced to one year in jail in connection to an incident in which two men were shot in Pleasant Grove, north of Charlottetown, on Christmas Day, 2015.

In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard one victim was shot three times and the other was shot once.

Misener was in court Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a weapon and to careless use of a firearm.

Other more serious charges were dropped in exchange for the guilty pleas.

1 year sentence

The Crown called Misener's acts "incredibly reckless," saying they endangered the lives of everyone in his home that day.

The Crown and defence jointly recommended a one year sentence, which the judge accepted.

Court heard both men have recovered from their injuries.

Misener's lawyer asked the judge to consider the fact that his client helped attend to the wounded men that night, and also co-operated with police.