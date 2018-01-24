Beginning this August, the University of Prince Edward Island will offer a master's degree in island tourism.

Among other topics, students will address the challenges for island tourism destinations like P.E.I. or Iceland.

"Island contexts are so important these days for tourism, both for marketing, for sustainable development on islands," Jim Randall, coordinator of UPEI's Island Studies Program.

"How do islands deal with some of the consequences, both positive and negative, of tourism, both the economic and social, and sometimes even the environmental, consequences of tourism developments."

The two-year program includes a mix of online and classroom course work, along with practicums.

UPEI is holding two information sessions for those interested in the program, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday in UPEI's Don and Marion McDougall Hall.