Charlottetown city council has approved the purchase of a mass notification system, which will help it communicate with both city staff and residents.

The system can quickly send messages to large numbers of contacts through a variety of platforms, such as social media apps, text messages, email, text to landline, and online posts. It will be used by city departments for a variety of messaging, including event announcements, traffic advisories, internal messages for firefighters, and emergency alerts.

Internal roll out first

It will be free for city residents to use the system, but it will require sign up.

City staff are currently being trained in the system. It will be implemented for internal use first before being rolled out to the public later this year.

The city has a three-year contract with the company Everbridge for the system, at a cost of $13,000 a year.

The city will announce details on how to sign up for the system later this year.