No perogies for you! Summerside mayor loses Stanley Cup bet

Summerside Mayor Bill Martin won't be chowing down on perogies in Manitoba, after all.

Instead, he'll be treating the mayor of Dauphin, Man., to a seafood feast in Summerside, P.E.I.

Martin lost his friendly bet with Allen Dowhan when the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup Thursday night by defeating the Vegas Golden Knights. Had Vegas won, Dowhan would've had to host Martin to a dinner featuring Manitoba's famous perogies.

The mayors made the bet because the Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant is from Summerside, and Capitals head coach Barry Trotz was born in Dauphin, about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Mayors of Stanley Cup coaches' hometowns make wager for food, flights. 0:51

Martin said he'll be serving lobster, mussels, oysters and fried clams to Dowhan. And he will have to wear a Capitals jersey as part of the bet.

Mayor excited about coming

Martin said he'll ask Summerside council to help cover the costs of losing the wager, but will pay it himself if they they turn him down.

No date yet has been set for the trip to P.E.I., but. Martin said Dowhan is excited about coming.

"There are many others coming down with him on their own dime. We're not paying for anybody other than him. And they're bringing lots of Ukrainian food with them. So it's exciting."

