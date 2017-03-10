P.E.I.'s Mark Arendz is continuing a successful Para Nordic skiing season at the first day of the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Test Event.

Arendz won silver in his first race Friday, the standing biathlon sprint event.

Last month Arendz won five medals at the world championships, including two gold.

Arendz's win in Pyeongchang came on the first of five days of competition.

Arendz last raced at the venue in 2016 as part of the Asian Cup, and aims to race there again at the Paralympics next year.