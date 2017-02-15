P.E.I.'s Mark Arendz has earned three medals — a gold, a silver and a bronze — at the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships held this week in Finsterau, Germany.

Arendz, 26, a two-time Paralympic medallist of Hartsville, P.E.I., placed third in the open relay Wednesday.

The set is complete! A bronze medal from the Open Relay, thanks to teammates @brianmckeever @GrahamNishikawa @youngone2016 A great Effort! — @markarendz

Earlier this week, he won a silver medal in the men's 15-kilometre individual biathlon event.

On Saturday, he won gold in the men's 7.5-kilometre standing biathlon race.

Started 2017 @ParaNordic World Champs in the best possible way! World Champion in BT Middle Distance @fischersports @cccski @ownthepodium — @markarendz

The 2017 World Para Nordic Skiing Championships are being held from Feb. 10 to 19.