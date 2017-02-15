P.E.I.'s Mark Arendz has earned three medals — a gold, a silver and a bronze — at the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships held this week in Finsterau, Germany.
Arendz, 26, a two-time Paralympic medallist of Hartsville, P.E.I., placed third in the open relay Wednesday.
The set is complete! A bronze medal from the Open Relay, thanks to teammates @brianmckeever @GrahamNishikawa @youngone2016 A great Effort!—
@markarendz
Earlier this week, he won a silver medal in the men's 15-kilometre individual biathlon event.
- Canada's Arendz adds a silver at para-nordic worlds
- Canada's Mark Arendz opens with biathlon gold at para-nordic worlds
On Saturday, he won gold in the men's 7.5-kilometre standing biathlon race.
Started 2017 @ParaNordic World Champs in the best possible way! World Champion in BT Middle Distance @fischersports @cccski @ownthepodium—
@markarendz
The 2017 World Para Nordic Skiing Championships are being held from Feb. 10 to 19.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'I have a couple of good years': Charlottetown man adjusts to life with ALS
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Charlottetown to fix up streets 'in great despair'