P.E.I.'s Mark Arendz earned a third medal Wednesday morning at the Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

He tied for bronze in the men's 1.5-kilometre cross-country sprint standing final with Finland's Ilkka Tuomisto.

Mark Arendz ties for cross-country skiing bronze4:48

"That was a little nerve-wracking," Arendz said of the finish.

"In the end, to see the third beside my name, even to share it with Ilkka, who's a fantastic classic skier."

Mark Arendz's 'nerve-racking' photo finish for bronze was 'beyond words'0:59

Arendz is best known as a biathlete, but he's been working harder on his skiing in the last few years so to medal in a cross country event is particularly special, he said.

This is his fifth career Paralympic medal.

