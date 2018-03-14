P.E.I.'s Mark Arendz earned a third medal Wednesday morning at the Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
He tied for bronze in the men's 1.5-kilometre cross-country sprint standing final with Finland's Ilkka Tuomisto.
"That was a little nerve-wracking," Arendz said of the finish.
"In the end, to see the third beside my name, even to share it with Ilkka, who's a fantastic classic skier."
Arendz is best known as a biathlete, but he's been working harder on his skiing in the last few years so to medal in a cross country event is particularly special, he said.
This is his fifth career Paralympic medal.