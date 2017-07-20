Maritime NHLers 4 Kids was at the Canadian Tire Store in Charlottetown on Thursday to launch next week's 18th annual golf tournament.

This year's tournament is set to take place on July 27th at the Links at Crowbush Cove in Morell, P.E.I.

"When we bring our event over here, it seems to have its own personality," said Chris Larsen, managing director of Maritime NHLers 4 Kids.

Chris Larsen, managing director of Maritime NHLers 4 Kids, noted at Thursday's golf tournament announcement that the Maritime's has a 'rich and deep history' of hockey. (Randy MacAndrew/CBC)

Larsen explained that the organization raises funds to help with some of the financial barriers that prevent youth from participating in minor hockey. As well, the organization recognizes Maritimers who have played, coached, refereed, scouted and broadcasted in hockey and are now retired.

"There is a deep and rich history in the Maritime provinces for hockey," he said.

At this year's golf tournament, more than 30 current and former NHLers are scheduled to attend. Some of the participants will include 2013 NHL coach of the year Paul MacLean, Andrew Bodnarchuk of the Dallas Stars and Logan Shaw of the Anaheim Ducks.