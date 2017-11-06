Maritime Electric shut down some lanes on the Hillsborough Bridge to work on transmission lines during Monday morning rush hour, and has now apologized to commuters.

Commuters trying to get into Charlottetown from Stratford faced long lines trying to get on the bridge.

Late Monday morning the utility apologized on Twitter.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the work on the Hillsborough Bridge today. We should've done better to inform our customers," the tweet read.

Spokesperson Kim Griffin said the project was not well communicated.

"There should have been either a media advisory or notice to our customers or perhaps even looking at a different time that the work could have been completed," Griffin told CBC News.

It was slow going getting on the Hillsborough Bridge Monday morning. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

The work was necessary but not urgent, she said.

The whole project will take about eight hours, and needed to be completed before peak electricity load at supper time, but Griffin said it could have been done on the weekend.

That work is continuing and should be done by 4:30 p.m.