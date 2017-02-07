Maritime Electric is getting ready to deal with any damage that might happen in Tuesday night's storm, which could include freezing rain.

"We're watching the weather closely," said Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin.

Some crew members recently returned to P.E.I. after helping crews in northern New Brunswick last week.

Maritime Electric sent crews to help restore power along the Acadian Peninsula following an ice storm that left 133,000 customers without power.

'We certainly want to make sure that our crews are rested and ready if needed.' - Kim Griffin

Despite a "very busy" few weeks, Griffin said crew members are prepared to work if there is damage from the storm.

"I've spoken to most of them, and they are ready," said Griffin.

"They've been back since Sunday. They've had time to rest. Most of them are all back to work now. So we certainly want to make sure that our crews are rested and ready if needed."

Busy winter so far

Griffin said the last few weeks have been particularly busy for Maritime Electric.

"Certainly this winter has started off fairly aggressively with us, we found. And it's certainly been a challenge. But you know for us we have to be ready any time, anywhere."

Griffin noted that Maritime Electric has many subcontractors it can call on for help in the case of a big storm.

Maritime Electric will be monitoring the storm throughout the night, and its phone line will be staffed.