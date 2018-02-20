Maritime Electric customers on P.E.I. are being targeted by a scam that contacts them via text, telling them they need to pay an additional $65.32.

The text provides a link to click on and asks for an electronic transfer of funds.

Maritime Electric is asking people not to click on the link. The company has posted an alert about the scam on social media, and called the RCMP.

"It really causes us concern because Maritime Electric is in no way contacting our customers asking them to do this," said Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin.

The company had about half a dozen emails and phone calls from concerned customers who'd received the texts Tuesday morning.

"More and more often we're seeing these types of contacts to our customers, and they're just not real," Griffin said.

If customers have questions, they can contact Maritime Electric toll free at 1-800-670-1012.