Fourteen Maritime Electric workers are home with their families after spending a week in New Brunswick helping to repair the damage from an ice storm.

The Jan. 24 storm knocked out power to 133,000 customers, and there were still tens of thousands without power when Maritime Electric crews arrived to help last Sunday.

It took 12 days to fully restore electricity after the storm.

Maritime Electric spokeswoman Kim Griffin said it has been a long couple of weeks for the crews.

"Many of them had also worked during the P.E.I. storm before leaving to work in N.B.," Griffin wrote in an email to CBC News.

"They are looking forward to being home and getting some rest and time with their families."



Griffin said customers in New Brunswick were very kind and thankful to them for coming to help.



She added NB Power helped out on P.E.I. during an ice storm in 2016, and Maritime Electric was happy to return the favour.