P.E.I.'s Maritime Electric says it's sending crews to New Brunswick on Sunday to help that province restore power to customers after last week's ice storm.

As of Sunday morning, more than 31,000 NB Power customers were still without power. Most of the outages are on the Acadian Peninsula. The storm, which hit New Brunswick on Tuesday, knocked out power to about 130,000 customers.

Maritime Electric made the announcement Saturday on social media that it was sending crews to New Brunswick.

