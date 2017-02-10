A dance company that once performed for Barack Obama is planning to set up shop on P.E.I.

'Art is universal.' - Fisayo Hambolu

The Maritime Centre for African Dance is starting workshops to teach basic dance styles from places like Africa and the Caribbean.

It's trying to recruit local instructors so the classes can be offered consistently. Instructor Fisayo Hambolu said the workshops are about much more than just dance.

"We use the platform, art and dance, to open up the discussion, open up the discussion for diversity and culture," said Hambolu.

"You know, art is universal."

The group is hosting a workshop Saturday at St. Paul's church in Charlottetown.

It hopes to offer workshops in Summerside, P.E.I., in the future.