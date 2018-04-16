Places on P.E.I. for smoking marijuana will be very limited

Home will be the place for marijuana use on P.E.I., according to draft legislation introduced by the provincial government last week.

Gary Demeulenaere, director of legal and policy services in the Department of Justice and Public Safety, said on CBC Radio's Island Morning that the legislation takes the approach of describing where marijuana use is allowed, rather than listing where it is prohibited.

"[The act] will tell you where you can, because if it's not in there, I would say the general assumption is that you can't," said Demeulenaere.

The draft legislation, which Demeulenaere pointed out could still possibly change, restricts recreational marijuana use to your home. That would include outdoor spaces, such as decks.

Tenants could face restrictions

That potentially leaves people renting accommodations without a place to use marijuana, as landlords could put rules in place prohibiting it.

Landlords who do not want people smoking in their buildings could potentially designate an outdoor space, said Demeulenaere.

With overlapping federal, provincial and municipal jurisdictions, he said regulating legal marijuana use is complicated, and it will take some to figure out what it will look like.

