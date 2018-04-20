Charlottetown, O'Leary locations for final 2 P.E.I. marijuana stores released

O'Leary will get West Prince's lone provincial marijuana store, the P.E.I. government says, and the Charlottetown store will go on Belvedere Avenue.

With Friday's release, the province has announced the location of all four stores it will operate. The province's other two stores will be in Summerside and Montague.

The Charlottetown store will be in the strip mall at the corner of Belvedere and Queen streets. The O'Leary store will be a new construction, going up on a vacant lot at 474 Main Street, next to the Home Hardware.

The Department of Finance said the new building is expected to be ready to open in the fall, but the opening will depend on the timing of legalization.

More P.E.I. News