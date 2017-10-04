The provinces are going to be in competition with illegal sellers when marijuana is legalized next year, says P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan, and it won't be easy.

MacLauchlan commented on the challenges on his way into a meeting with the premiers in Ottawa Tuesday morning.

"We're going into competition with a black market, and their prices now, frankly, are low. And I expect they can go lower," he said.

"This is going to actually cost in terms of public health, in terms of enforcement and corrections, but ultimately we're going into a very tight race with people who are now running the market."

P.E.I. conducted an online survey of Islanders in the month of September, asking for their suggestions regarding legal age for use, where marijuana should be sold, growing plants at home, and other topics.

MacLauchlan said response to the survey was strong, with 3,300 participants, and the government is currently going through that input.

Despite the challenge, he said, P.E.I. will meet Trudeau's timeline of July 1, 2018, for the legalization of marijuana.