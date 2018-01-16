P.E.I.'s Department of Justice and Public Safety outlined more preliminary directions for cannabis legislation in Prince Edward Island Tuesday, including where and how the product will be sourced and sold.

The province announced in December that the legal age of use and purchase will be 19 and cannabis will be sold through the Liquor Control Commission at retail outlets separate from their current stores.

Today, the province announced more details on how it will handle possession, drug-impaired driving, transporting cannabis, harm reduction and education, who will supply government stores and how the products will be sold.

"Our focus remains on getting rid of the illegal market, ensuring Islanders are making an informed choice, and protecting the public health and safety of Islanders," said Heath MacDonald, newly appointed minister of finance, noting the project affects most departments in the province.

4 retail outlets

Adults 19 and over will be allowed to possess 30 grams of cannabis in public. There are no restrictions in personal residences at this time. It will be illegal for anyone under 19 to possess cannabis.

The province plans to strengthen roadside suspension and create a summary offence in cases of drug-impaired driving with a minor. Convictions for summary offences usually result in fines rather than jail time.

The province will have four government-owned retail stores. They will be located in Charlottetown, Summerside, Montague and West Prince. It will also offer online sales with home delivery.

The province will get its cannabis from three companies, including the only facility licensed to grow medical marijuana on the Island, Canada's Island Garden, owned by Edwin Jewell, as well as OrganiGram of Moncton, N.B. and Canopy Growth Corporation of Smith Falls, Ont.

Transporting cannabis

The rules for transporting cannabis will be similar to carrying alcohol — it should be in unopened packaging, and if it is opened, it should not be accessible to anyone in the vehicle.

The province is preparing public health and safety campaigns about cannabis, it said, which will ramp up as legalization approaches this summer.

The provincial government plans for legislation to be implemented by July 1.

The province has posted information on its web page, including a table of which activities it considers federal and provincial responsibilities, and a timeline of its planned decisions including separate legislation for cannabis edibles.

The province will release more information about personal cultivation, ticketing offences and other topics that require legislative or regulatory direction.