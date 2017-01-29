She was just 22 when Tracadie, P.E.I.'s Marian White headed to Nigeria as a volunteer with Cuso — a non-profit development organization.

"In those days Cuso was one of the few organizations that did take volunteers overseas, now it's sort of a small industry for people going on we call them voluntourism packages," said White, of the trip she made 40 years ago.

Freshly graduated from the Bachelor of Education program at UPEI, she was one of a huge group going to West Africa, almost filling at 747.

Travelling halfway around the world was also more daunting.

"My mother thought she would never see me again because I was going to Africa," said White, laughing.

"It did take a couple of months sometimes for letters to go back and forth so I had to keep writing all the time or else they would think I was lost somewhere."

Marian White poses in front of a Cuso banner in September 2016 just before leaving for Guyana. (Marian White/Facebook)

Need to be connected

White, now 62, is a volunteer again. And this time, she's teaching in the South American country of Guyana.

"The world is a different place in 2017," she said, via internet phone from her apartment in Georgetown, the capital of Guyana.

"I wasn't terribly fussy back then, I was put in a place with no running water, no electricity no fridge," said White.

"Today people need to be hooked up. What would you do if you didn't have Facebook or What's App? Because they just grew up that way."

Marian White is one of eight volunteers in Guyana with a Cuso partner group called Volunteer Youth Corps. (Marian White/Facebook)

The motivation of volunteers is also different, according to White.

"We were very idealistic," she said.

"Today there is a professionalism to this work where people want to pad their resume with an overseas experience."

A career in development

In between her two volunteer placements, White had a career in development work. In 1994, she was hired by Cuso as their staffperson for Atlantic Canada. She also spent four months in Laos, and travelled to Central America, South Pacific, Indonesia, Tanzania and Ghana, celebrating Cuso's 50th anniversary and fundraising for overseas projects.

Marian White has represented Cuso at events around the world. (Marian White/Facebook)

"I think I'm the luckiest person to have had the experience overseas and also had paid work back in Canada which is so difficult these days because there are so few opportunities now for people to work for NGOs in Canada."

In 2013, budget cutbacks led to the closure of the Cuso Atlantic office which lead to White's unexpected, early retirement.

"That was difficult," she said.

'A reality check'

The idea of an overseas placement was always in the back of her mind.

"I like to lead a simple life, one of the reasons why I leave is a reality check for me because living in Tracadie is awfully comfortable," she said.

Marian White is working on a career guidance program in high schools in Guyana. (Marian White/Facebook)

In September, White accepted a placement in Guyana, where she is working with high school teachers on a career guidance program.

"When I go to the schools here, they call me mommy, because you're older," she said, laughing.

A class at St. Mary's High School in Georgetown, Guyana, one of the places Marian White is assisting their career guidance teaching. (Submitted by Marian White)

Guyana has a 40 per cent youth unemployment rate, she explained, but the country has struck oil and the economy is starting to change.

"We're telling girls any job they want is available for women these days and for the boys, they drop out of school more frequently, so we're just trying to keep them in school," explained White.

Her placement is for the school year, and she can continue as an e-volunteer to support the teachers she's been working with from P.E.I.

Marian White's photo of a street vendor in Guyana. (Marian White/Facebook)

'Breathtakingly beautiful'

White has enjoyed her time in Guyana, despite the concerns from some in her family.

"They were concerned for health and security reasons which are quite legit, but you'd stay home all the time if you were to always put that as a priority," said White, whose son Simon came to visit around Christmas.

She has made friends, who brought her the country's famous pepperpots and Eldorado rum over the two week school break.

Marian White's photo of a mangrove reserve preserving shoreline along the Atlantic coast of Guyana. (Marian White/Facebook)

One of the highlights was a visit to the country's spectacular waterfall.

"It's beautiful, breathtakingly beautiful."

In the spring, White will return to her home in Tracadie, get settled and plant a garden.

"I don't think this is my last overseas placement."