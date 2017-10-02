A home in Margate near Kensington, P.E.I. was destroyed by fire Sunday morning, but all the occupants got out safely.

A man and six dogs all escaped when the man smelled smoke.

Kensington Fire Chief Alan Sudsbury said there were crews pumping water on the fire within 15 minutes of the call coming in at 5:14 a.m., but there was no saving the house, which was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

"A few standing sticks, partial walls, and that's about it," said Sudsbury.

New London Fire Department was called in to help. It took several hours to extinguish the blaze.

The house was under renovation at the time. A fire inspector is investigating the cause.

The man and his dogs are staying in a motor home on the property.