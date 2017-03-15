A winter storm that passed over P.E.I. Tuesday night turned out to be more of a weather squib than a bomb.

Twelve centimetres of snow fell at Charlottetown Airport before midnight, and continued for about another hour before turning over to rain, which then melted some of what had fallen.

The Westisle family of schools has delayed opening one hour. Maritime Electric reported about 100 customers lost power, but it has since been restored.

By 6 a.m. most of the precipitation had passed.

The temperature will remain steady around 4 C for much of the day, beginning to drop in the late afternoon. It will hit freezing by midnight, and those colder temperatures could bring some overnight flurries.