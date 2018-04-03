P.E.I. winter has been a dry one

While there has been more rain than usual this winter on P.E.I., it has not made up for a lack of snow.

Skiers and snowmobilers hoping for snow in March after looking at a lot of bare ground through the first months of winter continued to be disappointed.

There were 35.3 centimetres of snow at Charlottetown Airport in March, below the 44.1-centimetre average. Most of that fell over the course of four days — 24.9 cm from March 8-11 — and was gone by mid-month.

Since October, snowfall has been just 61 per cent of average. This follows four above average years.

The winter has not just been relatively snow-free, it has also been on the dry side with precipitation just 72 per cent of normal since October.

Winter is not necessarily done with the Island. Snowstorms are not uncommon in April, and the month averages 24.4 centimetres of snow.

MORE P.E.I. NEWS