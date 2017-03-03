Schools are delaying opening one hour, and RCMP on P.E.I. are warning Island drivers to take care Friday morning as winter weather returned to the province.

"With the current snowfall, roads have become slippery and slick," said RCMP in an email to the media.

Plow dispatchers in Queens County are reporting blowing snow, slippery roads and whiteout conditions and advising motorists to proceed with extreme caution.

Charlottetown Airport recorded four centimetres of snow on Thursday, and snow and blowing snow continued after midnight.

L. M. Montgomery School is closed Friday due to mechanical issues.

March gets lion-like

Islanders also woke up to some serious winter cold. At 6 a.m. it was -11 C at Charlottetown Airport with a wind chill of -20 C, the coldest morning since an extended thaw began on Feb. 22.

The forecast is for flurries to continue Friday with a high of -6 C. Snow squalls will develop overnight and continue into Saturday and it will get even colder, with the temperature falling to -12 C in the afternoon.

Another two centimetres of snow is expected overnight, and a further two on Saturday.