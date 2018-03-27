Freezing fog encases P.E.I. in 'winter wonderland'

Parts of P.E.I. awoke Wednesday morning to a frost-covered vista and fog on the near horizon.

Freezing fog, with a low of -9 C was recorded at the Charlottetown Airport between midnight at 9 a.m.

"Freezing fog essentially forms the same way as fog," explained CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

Susan Fisher captured this close up of the heavy frost and fog. (@susanleefish/Instagram)

"The temperature cools through the overnight hours. The air's ability to hold onto that moisture is limited as the air becomes colder and we start to see little tiny water droplets suspended in the air forming.

Vicki described the morning as 'straight outta winter wonderland fairytale.' (@throughmyeyes06/Instagram)

"The difference is temperatures at the surface were well below freezing overnight last night and this morning. Those tiny little water droplets — they don't freeze when they're suspended in the air — they become super cooled water droplets," he said.

When the fog hits surfaces like branches or lightpoles, it forms an icy layer, explained Scotland. (@angela_dawne/Instagram)

"The second they make contact with the hood of your car, your windshield, maybe a tree branch or on a power line, that super cooled water droplet, that fog, will deposit itself as ice on that surface. We will actually see ice start forming on our hard surfaces in addition to having poor visibility in foggy conditions."

Logan Mills took this shot of the frost 'minutes before the sun took it away.' (@loganmillsphotography/Instagram)

The fog made way for the sun around 10 a.m. Scotland is forecasting a high of 3 to 4 C in Charlottetown Wednesday, with temperatures across the Island ranging from 1 to 6 C.

The frost stayed on branches for a while after the fog lifted. (@peislandgirl831/Instagram)

