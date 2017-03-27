It's looks as if March will end much like the way it started, with unseasonably cold temperatures and steady, though not heavy, snowfall.

The Environment Canada forecast shows snow starting Monday night and not really ending until sometime early Friday morning, but CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell expects the snowfall will be mostly light.

Winter weather is still here, says Kalin Mitchell. (Submitted by Kalin Mitchell)

"The first of the snow begins to accumulate this evening and tonight for the province. Local amounts may be as high as two to five centimetres through Tuesday morning," said Mitchell.

The flurries will start up again Tuesday afternoon, which will gather into more steady snowfall overnight, and continuing through Thursday night.

"The next 72 to 84 hours could see local totals of 10 to 15 centimetres for parts of P.E.I."

March not getting much warmer

The first week of March saw 11 centimetres of snow.

This final week is forecast to be only marginally warmer than the first, with daily highs averaging a little below freezing. The average temperature in the first week was -1.4 C.

The average high temperature for this time of year is about 3 C.