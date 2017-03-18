It's March break and you're not going south? Turn off your Facebook notifications for those who're posting their beach photos from sunny climes, and check out this list of fun things to do this week on P.E.I.

1. Trampoline park

Off the Wallz, P.E.I.'s first trampoline park, opened in late December. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Off the Wallz trampoline park opened in late December in Slemon Park, P.E.I. and kids over three years old are welcome.

The park offers 70 minutes of pre-booked playtime in one of its jump areas, and the trampoline areas can serve up to 100 jumpers.

It's open every day 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., $20 includes tax and grip socks for 70 minutes. Call ahead to book your time at (902) 436-8760. For more info check out their Facebook page.

2. Bowling

The Alley at the Murphy Centre in Charlottetown will likely be a busy spot over March break, so call ahead to reserve a spot. (The Alley/Facebook )

The Alley in Charlottetown has 14 lanes of 5 pin bowling with regular and glow-in-the-dark bowling. The restaurant has a kid's menu.

Bowling at The Alley is $10 for adults and $8 for kids 8 to 12 years old per one-and-a-quarter hours, except on Friday and Saturday nights when prices rise to $13. They suggest booking ahead at (902) 892-7311. No kids past 10 p.m., when the whole venue serves alcohol.

'You get your adrenaline fix, and a good workout.' — Bob Tepstra,

The Lanes at Credit Union Place in Summerside offers five and ten pin as well as cosmic bowling, Monday through Wednesday 1 to 9 p.m., Thurs. Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. til 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9 p.m. It advises calling ahead to reserve a spot — the number is (902) 436-4578.

Daytime bowling at CUP is $5 per game weekdays, $5.50 weekends, and includes shoe rental. Evening bowling is $26/hour for groups of four and $10/hour for singles. More info on CUP's website.

3. Indoor archery

'Everybody usually has a blast' at archery tag at the indoor soccer complex in Stratfrod, says organizer Bob Terpstra. (Archery Tag/Facebook )

Stratford's indoor soccer complex hosts indoor archery every Friday from 9 til 10 p.m. for $10, ages 10 and up. March break they're adding Monday and Wednesday too, from 6 to 8 p.m. for a cost of $20. It'll be in partnership with the Red Rock climbing wall in the same complex — so everyone will have a chance to climb a few times too.

"Last week there were 57 people," said Bob Tepstra. Archers use non-lethal arrows with a soft foam rubber tip and participants wear masks. The gear is owned by Camp Seggie, but wasn't being used in the winter.

They play in teams of five against five, he explains, with two games concurrently. It's dodgeball style — if you get hit, you're out, but if you catch a the other team's arrow, that person is eliminated. There's a safe zone from which you can't shoot or be shot.

"Everybody usually has a blast," Tepstra said, and many people return. "You get your adrenaline fix, and a good workout."

If you're interested, just show up or message Archery Tag on Facebook.

4. Rendez-Vous de la Francophonie

Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie is part of the events surrounding the International Francophonie Day on March 20, celebrating the French language and culture of almost 10 million Canadians.

Events on P.E.I. include Soup'Art at the Confederation Centre of the Arts Studio 1 Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., offering a free taste of international soups, visual arts and music, colouring for kids and more.

Find a calendar of events at rvf.ca/en/calendar.

5. Ski at Brookvale

​

Brookvale Provincial Ski Park has a two-for-one March break rental and ticket special. (Brookvale Provincial Ski Park/Facebook)

Tickets and rentals are two-for-one all week at Brookvale Provincial Ski Park, and staff there say there's still lots of snow.

Alpine slopes and nordic trails are open 9:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

The park closes for the season Sunday March 26, when adventurous skiers can try the famous aqua-neige — skiing or snowboarding over a fair-sized pond at the bottom of the hill.