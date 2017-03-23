Blowing snow continues to create visibility issues across P.E.I. as close to 20 centimetres of snow fell in an overnight blizzard.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

UPEI and Holland College are closed for the day, and civil service offices are delaying opening.

The first two flights out of Charlottetown Airport were cancelled and others are delayed. Confederation Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles.

Prince and Queens counties had plows off the roads due to poor conditions until about 7 a.m., and they were back on the road in Kings County around 8 a.m. Visibility in blowing snow remained poor even in Charlottetown. At 8:30 a.m. some streets were plowed, but they were filling back in with snow quickly.

About 3,900 Maritime Electric customers in the Summerside and Kensington areas are without power.

Heavy snowfall

The storm came quickly, hit hard, and is already on the way out. Blizzard warnings have been lifted in Prince and Queens counties, but continue in Kings. The snow is expected to taper to flurries around 10 a.m. CBC meteorologist warns conditions are still very poor as the sun rises.

"The snow and blowing snow are creating blizzard-like conditions right now," said Allen.

A snowplow at work in Charlottetown early Thursday morning. (Will Yarr/CBC)

"Don't just look at the warning and assume that it's OK."

Environment Canada is reporting 17.2 centimetres of snow at Charlottetown Airport Wednesday, which would be a record for a March 22, topping the 15.6 centimetres that fell in 2015.

As the storm passes conditions will remain wintery. The high temperature Thursday will be - 8 C and wind chills will drop to -20 C overnight. Allen said temperature will warm somewhat, but remain below normal through the weekend.