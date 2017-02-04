Hundreds of Islanders are marching in Charlottetown on Saturday as part of the National Day of Action against Islamophobia and White Supremacy.

The march began at 11:30 a.m. at the bottom of Queen Street and continued to Province House.

The gathering is part of a nationwide show of support against government policies that discriminate against refugees.

Amid widespread protests late last month, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order temporarily barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

With files from Sarah MacMillan