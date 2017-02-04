Hundreds of Islanders are marching in Charlottetown on Saturday as part of the National Day of Action against Islamophobia and White Supremacy.
The march began at 11:30 a.m. at the bottom of Queen Street and continued to Province House.
- Opinion | Language matters: Growing Islamophobia paved the way to Quebec City mosque shooting
- Trump says ruling against travel ban will be overturned
The gathering is part of a nationwide show of support against government policies that discriminate against refugees.
An incredible moment #Charlottetown.. showing solidarity with those hurting in #Quebec and taking a stand against Islamophobia #PEI #Canada pic.twitter.com/tB9bms463B—
@patfaller
Amid widespread protests late last month, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order temporarily barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
In support of the Muslim community. Proud of Charlottetown. pic.twitter.com/Nt3eu2HeJ3—
@pjwilliams31
More to come