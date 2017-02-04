Hundreds of Islanders are marching in Charlottetown on Saturday as part of the National Day of Action against Islamophobia and White Supremacy.

The march began at 11:30 a.m. at the bottom of Queen Street and continued to Province House.

The gathering is part of a nationwide show of support against government policies that discriminate against refugees.

An incredible moment #Charlottetown.. showing solidarity with those hurting in #Quebec and taking a stand against Islamophobia #PEI #Canada pic.twitter.com/tB9bms463B — @patfaller

Amid widespread protests late last month, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order temporarily barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

In support of the Muslim community. Proud of Charlottetown. pic.twitter.com/Nt3eu2HeJ3 — @pjwilliams31

More to come