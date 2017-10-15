Some 2,500 exhausted participants crossed the finish line of the P.E.I. Marathon in Charlottetown on Sunday following nine separate races, which included a wheelchair event and a full and half-marathon.

Stan Chaisson won the full marathon for the second consecutive year, finishing with a time of 2:35:25, which he said marked his second best run ever.

"It feels great, I came out with a personal challenge and I exceeded what my expectations were, so I'm very happy," said Chaisson.

The full marathon is one of five Canadian qualifying races for the Boston Marathon, which takes place in April.

That's exactly where Jocelyn Peterson, the female full-marathon winner, plans to run next.

Peterson finished the full marathon with a time of 3:18:55.

"I had a goal time and I had a secondary goal time and I would have been happy if I achieved either of those today," she said.

"It was just a bonus today to break the tape."

She said Sunday's marathon was the most fun she's ever had competing, chatting with people and laughing along the way.

Now that it's all said and done, she's hungry and on "a mission for french fries."

Ryan Merrett was the male half-marathon winner, finishing with a time of 1:18:16.

He said he's a bit sore, but feels a lot of pride in the accomplishment.

"I did what I set out to do today, win and get a personal best, so I can't ask for anything other than that," he said.

"Being from the Island, it's a big thing to win this and to show everyone from away that we're just as good as they are, if not better."

Bree Bates won the female half-marathon title, breaking the tape with a time of 1:28:09.

"I haven't raced in seven years, so I thought it would just be fun to get back into it again," she said.

