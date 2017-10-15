More than 3,000 participants will race from P.E.I.'s North Shore into Charlottetown on Sunday, and some roads will be closed for the event.

There will be eastbound traffic only from the Brackley entrance to the Dalvay entrance of P.E.I. National Park from 7:30 a.m. to approximately 10 a.m.

The following roads will be fully closed.

Sherwood Road between Brackley Point Road and Route 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

University Avenue between Kirkwood Avenue and Euston Street, and Great George from Euston Street to Kent Street. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grafton Street from Queen Street to Church Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Great George Street from Kent Street to Grafton Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parking will also be restricted. There will be no parking on Prince Street from Euston Street to King Street. Churchgoers may park near churches, and volunteers will be on the street to guide people looking to park.