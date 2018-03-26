An Island maple syrup producer is keeping a close eye on fluctuating temperatures — in hopes his short season of maple syrup production will be a good one.

Doug McLure, of the P.E.I. Maple Syrup Company, said producers have had to grapple with erratic weather conditions over the past three years, from huge swings in temperatures to an overabundance of snow.

Doug McLure of the P.E.I. Maple Syrup Company taps one of his 4,000 maple trees. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"A couple of years ago we had so much snow we couldn't find the lines and last year it started in February, so we missed the first half of the season," he said. "Hopefully this year we'll catch a good run."

McLure estimates that he has tapped 4,000 trees, all connected by the sap collection lines.

So far this year, the sap hasn't started to run from McLure's 4,000 maple trees in his sugar bush in Breadalbane, P.E.I.

McClure said the weather determines his day-to-day operations. But, the syrup season can be as unpredictable as the weather, he said.

Trees need certain conditions all year around, and he needs to know the right time to begin tapping.

If not, he could get caught a bit by surprise by the sudden tap run.

Tapped maple sap flows through the lines to a collection site. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"It's always challenging trying to figure out when to start tapping because if you tap too early, then the holes might actually start healing over before you get all the sap out," he said.

"Because if you tap in February and you only get a week run then you get a few warm days, then everything starts healing and you almost need to drill new holes."

Once it starts running, the season usually runs three to six weeks. The perfect conditions are freezing nights and daytime thaws that cause the sap to run.

Doug McLure cleans off his extractor where sap will flow into as part of the harvest. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"Hopefully the sap starts running and we'll be hauling the sap home and doing the boiling because that's where you actually can make some money at it is when you get the syrup," he said. "Walking through the woods fixing lines doesn't make you a whole lot of money, just costs you money every time you do this stuff."

McClure said a good thing about the lack of snow and mild temperatures in February was the ability to get into trees more easily to tap.

McLure says the maple sap has only just begun flowing again after a false start in February. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

He might be able to have some luck from Mother Nature this week. The forecast looks favourable this week with several days of above freezing daytime temperatures and below freezing nights predicted.

