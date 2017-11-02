Maple Leaf Foods is recalling some of its chicken breast strips.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says they may contain the toxin produced by Staphylococcus bacteria.

Food contaminated by the bacteria may not look or smell spoiled and the toxin is not killed at normal cooking temperatures.

According to the recall, some people have reported being sick after consuming the chicken breast strips.

The Maple Leaf Chicken Breast Strips are sold in an 840 gram package and have a best before date of September 29, 2018.

The UPC is 0 63100 03089 6.

CFIA says you can throw out the products or return them to the store where they were purchased.