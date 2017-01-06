P.E.I. manufacturers are making more money, and they are spending some of those growing revenues on more jobs.

Manufacturing revenues on the Island were up 31 per cent from 2012 to 2015. Average annual jobs over that period saw an increase of 21 per cent.

There was an average of 4,950 manufacturing jobs on the Island in 2012, and 5,970 in 2015. The growth levelled off somewhat in 2016, when there was an average of 6080 jobs.

The manufacturing industry stands out from P.E.I.'s largest employment sector, retail and wholesale. While revenues are up in retail, the number of jobs in that sector has fallen.

Manufacturing revenue numbers for 2016 will not be available until the end of this year.