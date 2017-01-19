P.E.I. manufacturers posted another good month in November, with sales up double digits so far for the year.

Statistics Canada released the latest manufacturing sales numbers Thursday morning.

The jump in sales — to just under $150 million — followed down months in September and October.

While sales figures tend to jump around from month to month, the trend has been upwards. From January to November sales were up 10.6 per cent.

P.E.I. manufacturing sales

Sales can bounce around from month to month, but the trend line (in grey) shows sales are on the rise. (CBC/Google)