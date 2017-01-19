P.E.I. manufacturers posted another good month in November, with sales up double digits so far for the year.
Statistics Canada released the latest manufacturing sales numbers Thursday morning.
The jump in sales — to just under $150 million — followed down months in September and October.
While sales figures tend to jump around from month to month, the trend has been upwards. From January to November sales were up 10.6 per cent.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Urban Planet opening at Charlottetown Mall
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I. considers ban on fortified buildings, gang colours in bars